Bill Cosby's legal saga doesn't look like it's going to end with his conviction Thursday on three counts for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Judging by comments his lawyers made after the verdict was read, it seems that Cosby will appeal his conviction.

"We are very disappointed by the verdict," Cosby attorney Thomas Mesereau told the press outside the courthouse Thursday. "We don't think Mr. Cosby's guilty of anything, and the fight is not over."

When asked if he was going to appeal, Mesereau was unequivocal: "Yes, yes," he replied. "Very strongly."

After 14 hours of deliberation over two days, the all-male jury convicted Cosby on three counts of aggravated indecent assault: Penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administrating an intoxicant. The 80-year-old comedian could spend the rest of his life in prison, as each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. However, he won't be sentenced until later in the year.

