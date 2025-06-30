Rihanna has always been lauded for her pregnancy fashion, turning haute couture and literally everything else into maternity style (when she decides to not hide her baby bump).

As she’s expecting her third child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the singer and entrepreneur proved this ability again during Paris Fashion Week, hitting up several events in unexpected looks, which include a daring cutout dress, custom menswear, and Dior’s next it bag.

Rihanna’s Cutout Dress

After her boyfriend’s AWGE fashion show, RiRi made a costume change for the after-party at L’Arc nightclub. She donned a black floor-length gown featuring an A-neck collar, long sleeves, and strands of horizontal cutouts from her neckline to her thighs. However, the biggest gaps were on her stomach, allowing RiRi to proudly show off her baby bump.

While her flowing skirt obscured her footwear, RiRi still made sure to accessorize, donning a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses and carrying a leather top-handle bag from Puma — possibly an upcoming selection from her Fenty x Puma line.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Rihanna’s New It Bag

For the actual show earlier that day, Rihanna donned a Blair Waldorf-coded preppy look, wearing a blue pinstripe button-down blouse and pleated navy miniskirt. However, she added her own edge by leaving the bottom half of her top unbuttoned, teasing her baby bump. Her footwear was equally preppy, pairing gray ankle socks with white strappy ballet flats.

However, RiRi’s accessories stole the show. She carried her 22-month-old son, Riot, in one arm, and Dior’s new take on their iconic Book Tote in her other hand. From new creative director Jonathan Anderson, the totes are inspired by classic literature, with RiRi’s bag embroidered with the logo of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Custom Dior

The day prior, Rihanna and Rocky attended Anderson’s first Dior show, donning custom looks from the designer himself. RiRi wore a bump-hugging white blouse and mint green vest, which featured an elongated scarf-like coattail that draped down her gray trousers.

She covered up in a oversized black kimono-style coat that featured a green-and-pink floral print on the outside and a blue-and-orange tile print on the interior. Her footwear was obscured, but she accessorized with some transparent shades and several stud and clasp earrings.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s See-Through Top

After multiple shows, Rihanna took a detour to nearby Brussels, Belgium, for the world premiere of her new movie, Smurfs. She channeled her character, Smurfette, in a custom baby blue ensemble from Chanel, featuring a sheer babydoll top made with floral lace, a feathered trim, and a rosette right at the center.

Photonews/Photonews/Getty Images

She paired her bump-baring top with a matching floor-length skirt, made with even more feathers and a small train that dragged behind her. She completed her look with shimmering pointed-toe pumps in an aquamarine hue, proving that nothing can stop RiRi from wearing heels.