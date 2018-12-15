On Thursday, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said she's now a former Republican. The judge left the GOP after Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. Cantil-Sakauye told CALmatters, a nonprofit news organization covering California, in a phone interview that the final straw in her decision to leave the GOP was Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings, when Christine Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh had assaulted her when the two were teens. Kavanaugh denies her allegations.

Cantil-Sakauye told CALmatters she re-registered as an unaffiliated voter shortly after the hearings. "You can draw your own conclusions," she told CALmatters.

Cantil-Sakauye became a judge nearly 30 years ago, and rose to chief justice of the state Supreme Court in 2011. She discussed the decision to leave the Republican Party with her husband and friends, and decided it was the right move for her. "I've been thinking about it for some time," she said. Her advisers told her "you didn't leave the party. The party left you.”

Cantil-Sakuye also cited her displeasure with the direction of the GOP in her home state of California. "I felt compelled to make a choice now. It better suits what I do and how I approach issues," Cantil-Sakauye said, according to NBC News.

California's chief justice of the state's supreme court is only the latest high-profile Republican to renounce their party membership — from former Florida representative and now talkshow host Joe Scarborough to conservative writer Max Boot.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...