Take a moment to imagine your dreamiest sandwich — a classic PB&J, a grilled cheese with eight different slices of cheesy goodness, or, the true royalty of the sandwich world, the ice cream sandwich. Well, now you can quit imagining and make those sweet treats at home, because Walmart is selling a Chips Ahoy! Ice Cream Sandwich Maker that lets you make the good stuff right in the comfort of your own kitchen. They'll be hitting shelves on Nov. 1 and are definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

The ice cream sandwich is a god walking among other mere mortal sandwiches, the stuff childhood memories are built on. But now, you don't have to wait until you go to the beach or annoy your parents at a gas station — you can make these little beauties at home for just $14.98. "A deluxe gift set to make your own Chips Ahoy! Ice Cream Sandwich, including 8 Chips Ahoy! Cookies, ice cream sandwich mold, scoop, sprinkles, tray, and napkins," the description explains.

The box comes with directions on how to make the perfect ice cream sandwich, which seem to mostly revolve around putting a cookie, ice cream, and then another cookie into the mold. Then you — and I'm using a technical term here — smush and squish and smush and squish them with the squisher included. Then, when you get a perfectly smushed together sandwich, you roll the whole thing in sprinkles. And you know what? I'm in. I'm always in.

Courtesy of Walmart

As soon as I see the bright blue of the Chips Ahoy! package, it's like a time machine straight back into my childhood. And a lot of people have been getting on the nostalgia train recently. We've seen a Duncan Hines Chocolate Chip Cake with Chips Ahoy! Cookie Pieces dessert for one, and we've seen 7-Eleven's Chips Ahoy! Flavored Hot Cocoa, both of which are genius takes on this childhood favorite. But if you're a hardcore ice cream cookie sandwich fan, then let me point in the direction of the Andes mint ice cream sandwich, a gift too strong and pure and minty for this world.

There's no doubt that the ice cream cookie sandwich is a princely dessert — for some reason, it always feels like an occasion food to me. But now, you can get your hands on that sweet ice cream cookie love at home. If you're looking for a holiday gift for a cookie lover in your life — or just for yourself — it's time to get smushing.