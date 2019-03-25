According to a new NASA study, a massive glacier in Greenland is starting to grow back after years of decreasing in size — but the good news comes with a big asterisk. According to scientists involved or familiar with the study, this is both good and bad news. It's good news because the glacier plays a huge role in ice discharge in the northern hemisphere, but it's bad news because it confirms, ironically, that climate change is threatening the glacier in the long term.

The study was co-authored by 14 scientists, conducted from 2016 onward, and published on March 25 to the journal Nature Geoscience. The glacier in question is the Jakobshavn glacier, which was decreasing in size at a speed of 1.8 miles in length and 130 feet in depth per year, according to The Associated Press. Now, scientists of the study say it's increasing at around that same speed.

Jason Box, a Greenland ice and climate scientist, said to The Associated Press, “[Jakobshavn is] arguably the most important Greenland glacier because it discharges the most ice in the northern hemisphere. For all of Greenland, it is king.” So it's good that the glacier is increasing in size, so that it can continue to play that role — but it's ominous that the glacier is increasing in size this quickly, because it confirms a truth that could have devastating impacts in the long term: ocean temperature plays a huge role in climate change.

