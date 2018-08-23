Floating pumpkins, roaming ghosts, roaring fires, heaping helpings of delicious food, and the ever-present possibility that there could be a troll (!!!) in the dungeon —the Hogwarts Halloween feast was always the part of wizarding life I envied the most. But this Halloween, Harry Potter fans in London can experience all the magic and wonder of a Hogwarts Halloween at the Harry Potter Studio Tour's "Hogwarts After Dark." Taking place on October 26th, 27th, and 28th from 7:30pm until midnight, "Hogwarts After Dark" will give you the opportunity to experience a spectacular Harry Potter feast in the Great Hall. If you already think this sounds like a Potterhead's dream come true, you're going to seriously squee at all the magical details the night has in store. Let me break it down for you.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, featuring smoking dry ice cocktails (created with magic, obviously) and canapés. Attendees will then be treated to a two-course dinner at the long tables in the Great Hall, which will be decorated with 100 floating pumpkins (just like in the movie!) and other props from the films. The menu, which Warner Bros. Studio Tour posted online, sounds completely mouth-watering, and includes vegetarian and vegan options. For the main course, guests can choose from roasted lamb loin and shoulder croquette; forest mushroom, roasted shallot and Madeira suet pudding; or roasted pumpkin, candid beetroot and sage tarte tatin. Just going to go book my ticket to London, brb.

Following dinner and drinks, attendees will "follow the spiders" (Sorry, Ron.) to the set of the Forbidden Forest for dessert, where they'll be joined by magical creatures from the series, including Buckbeak and Aragog. I don't know about you, but I would definitely brave the dark secrets of the Forbidden Forest in the name of dessert — which by the way sounds spectacular: spiced pumpkin brûlée with apple shortbread and glazed apple; black cherry and almond tart with macerated cherries, kirsch cream and almond tuille; or dark chocolate and forest fruit mousse with chocolate bark. Who needs magic when you have chocolate?

But that's not all! After dinner, guests will be able to explore the full studio tour with tons of added extras. Members of the Prop Making Department will reveal the filmmaking secrets behind the ceiling full of enchanted pumpkins. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to learn wand combat moves from Wand Choreographer Paul Harris in preparation for a live duel with Death Eaters. Diagon Alley will be made extra spooky, with dark music and cloaked Death Eaters roaming the streets. Plus, for another delicious treat, Butterbeer will be provided at the Backlot Café.

Tickets for "Hogwarts After Dark" go on sale on Tuesday, August 28 at 10:00 AM BST (which is 5:00 AM EST for any American fans considering a trip across the pond). Tickets cost £240, or about $307, per person, and you must be 18 years old or older to attend. Muggles are most definitely welcome.