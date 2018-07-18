The world is taking its love for Jeff Goldblum to new heights — literally. A 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum has appeared in London right near the iconic Tower Bridge and it is the artistic masterpiece you never knew you needed. The statue, which was commissioned by the UK streaming service NOW TV in honor of Jurassic Park's 25th anniversary last month, showcases the actor in his iconic (and downright sexy) Ian Malcolm pose that has become a go-to meme throughout the years. Bustle reached out to Goldblum's rep for comment, but had yet to hear back a the time of publication.

With his shirt completely unbuttoned, the Ian Malcolm monument stands at over 9.8 feet (3 meters) high and nearly 23 feet (7 meters) long, and weighs roughly 331 lbs (150kg), according to CNET.com. According to the report, the statue took the artists over six weeks and 250 hours to make, though, given the finished product it seems like all that hard work paid off. But considering that none of the scenes in Jurassic Park took place in London — nor is Goldblum himself from there — it may seem a little confusing to some as to why this statue was erected here in the first place. Then again, who are we to question such an incredible gift? When life gives you a giant Goldblum, you simply smile and say thank you.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For his part, Goldblum has always embraced the popularity of his portrayal of Ian Malcolm — and that famous shirtless scene, for that matter — which according to him was totally improvised at the time. "It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right?" he explained in an interview with Yahoo in March in regards to why his character was showing so much skin in the movie. "So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And as for how meme-worthy that moment has become, Goldblum is honored with the public's positive feedback, stating in the same interview, "I admire [the memes] myself. It's great, the human body is beautiful in all ways." So for those who want to head over to the lawns of Potters Field, you can admire this particular human form in all its glory on a 25-foot scale. It can't be easy to look quite so good immediately after being attacked by a gigantic T-Rex, and yet Goldblum seems to have no trouble pulling it off. If that isn't something that deserves paying tribute to, then what is?

Obviously, once word spread about the statue, Twitter immediately had some thoughts on the matter. In fact, some users like @OhNoSheTwitnt were quick to suggest that America needs one of those statues as well, especially given the current political state of the country. Because if anyone can save us, it's Jeff Goldblum. "Since we’re not really America anymore and our country is being run by vicious inhuman monsters, I suggest we temporarily replace the Statue of Liberty with the 25 foot statue of Jurassic Park Jeff Goldblum," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, others were just happy to welcome any American other than Trump to the UK:

Others took it as an opportunity to reuse a few great memes:

Or simply quote Malcolm himself:

According to Entertainment Weekly, the statue with be available for your viewing pleasure until July 26, so schedule your photo shoots accordingly because this dino-mite gift won't be around forever.

It just goes to show that even in the darkest of times, life... finds a way to make things a little bit brighter.