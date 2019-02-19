Fans might not have to wait until the year 3000 to see Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas play music together again. The Jonas Brothers are reportedly planning a reunion nearly six years after splitting up. As of now, the brothers haven't officially confirmed they're reuniting, but fans might want to get their JoBros merch out of storage since there are more than a few signs that they will be burnin' up the stage real soon. Possibly, with a new name. (Bustle reached out to reps for Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas for comment, but had not heard back at time of publication.)

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Us Weekly reported that, according to insiders, the Jonas Brothers are getting back together, but will change their names to just JONAS. The Sun was the first to report that the Jonas Brothers were working on a comeback, which would include new music and a documentary about their rumored decision to reunite.

“It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers," an insider told The Sun, "but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split." The brothers broke up in 2013 citing a "deep rift within the band" that led them to call off a planned tour and scrap their fifth album, V.

As of now, the Jonas Brothers haven't confirmed these new reunion rumors — but they haven't refuted them either — and The Sun has a good track record of breaking news on band reunions before. They were the first to report the Spice Girls latest reunion last year.

Early last year, there were signs that a big announcement was coming from the Jonas Brothers when they reactivated their band Instagram account after only using their own separate IG accounts since the break up. It also felt like a sign that the most recent photo, which is still the most recent over a year later, was from an acoustic set they played on July 22, 2013 in Boston. It was the last show the guys played together before announcing their split.

While fans were excited about this IG reactivation — the band currently has 216k followers, despite not having posted any new photos — Nick was quick to shut down some of the excitement. In a 2018 interview with W magazine that came out just weeks after their Instagram reappeared, he said when asked about a reunion, “I mean, it is not happening right now," before giving fans some hope.

“Never say never," he added. "I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.” After getting married to Priyanka Chopra, perhaps he's ready for some great things to happen with his brothers?

Especially, since last year, the guys showed up on another Instagram page together, which diehard fans believed was another sign of something good. The Jonas Brothers appeared in a photo together alongside siblings Katie and Ryan Liestman, who happened to be the guys' backing musicians until they broke up. The caption for the Jan. 2018 pic, which appeared on Ryan's IG, was: "Family reunion," a clue that they were all working on something new.

Now whether they're still the Jonas Brothers or just JONAS, fans don't really care. They just want to see this family reunite not only on IG, but on a bigger stage.