On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced House leaders' intention to file a lawsuit against Trump's national emergency. The news came in the form of a statement released on behalf of the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, which is comprised of five members of the House leadership. These leaders voted on Thursday to authorize the filing of the lawsuit, which accuses the president of violating a clause in the Constitution, among other things.

The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group is made up of the Speaker, the majority and minority leaders, and the majority and minority whips. Currently, it includes these five politicians: Pelosi, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip James Clyburn, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

The statement from Pelosi on behalf of the group reads in part,

The President’s sham emergency declaration and unlawful transfers of funds have undermined our democracy, contravening the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution. The President’s action clearly violates the Appropriations Clause by stealing from appropriated funds, an action that was not authorized by constitutional or statutory authority. Congress, as Article I – the first branch, co-equal to the other branches – must reassert its exclusive responsibilities reserved by the text of the Constitution and protect our system of checks and balances.

Pelosi did not reveal how the votes played out within the group, but it's worth noting that the group is currently comprised of three Democrats and two Republicans. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

