Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 17

This morning's loud and passionate energy could inspire dramatic monologues and courageous declarations. You could wake up with a creative vision you can’t contain, thanks to the hasty Aries moon collaborating with Mercury in proud Leo. Words are flying fast. Your conviction boosts people’s confidence in you.

It’s riskier to share bold thoughts this evening, when the feisty Aries moon locks horns with the sun in shy Cancer. An impulsive or controversial opinion might slip, stirring up conflict that puts you on the defensive. Don’t react immediately — instead, pause, listen, and reconsider what you’ll say next.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Authenticity is your superpower. Dress to your heart’s desire, share what’s on your mind, and don’t shy away from expressing your weird side.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You may not be ready to disclose everything yet, but a family member is eager to know what’s on your mind. Initiate a confidential conversation and share as much as you’re comfortable with.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) There’s no better time to present your genius ideas to your team or group chat. Don’t hold back a drop of enthusiasm, and you’ll win people over easily.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Eye on the prize, Cancer. Stay focused, ask for what you deserve, and speak highly of yourself instead of downplaying your value.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) People are eager to hear your thoughts and stories. The more personal your words, the more impactful they will be. Don’t be afraid to say what others won’t.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Confronting a fear is less daunting in private, so journal about your honest feelings. Progress is on the horizon.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Seize the moment, Libra. You won’t regret shooting your shot with someone, but you might miss out on a powerful connection if you don’t take a chance.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) When the opportunity arises to step up as a leader, take swift and decisive action. Your initiative will make an impact and boost your reputation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Go ahead, tell those stories from your semester abroad. People actually want to hear them today.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A vulnerable share will remind you how resilient you are. Let someone you trust in on a secret or struggle.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Be loud and proud today. Your charm, assertion, storytelling, and smooth negotiating will impress the right people.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You know exactly what you want, Pisces. Trust your instincts and make quick decisions, especially when it comes to work and money.

