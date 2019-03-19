The U.S. government said Tuesday that a Mexican migrant in Border Patrol custody died on Monday, marking the fourth time in as many months that an immigrant has died in U.S. custody after being apprehended by immigration officials. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said that the man, who hasn't been identified, exhibited flu-like symptoms after being apprehended, and passed away shortly thereafter.

Bustle has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, for comment.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and his loved ones," CBP Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs Andrew Meehan said in a statement. "CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe, humane and dignified treatment of those within the care of our custody. Consistent with CBP policy, CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated a review."

CBP said that the man was apprehended near El Paso on Sunday. He was examined by medical personnel later that day and diagnosed with "flu-like symptoms, liver failure and renal failure," according to CBP, and was taken to Las Palmas Medical Center. Physicians treated him, but he died on Monday, CBP said.

The man is the fourth immigrant to die in CBP's custody in recent months. On two separate occasions in December, a Guatemalan child passed away under the agency's care after being detained, while a Mexican man passed away in February after being diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure.

More to come..