Do you love nature but hate actually being outside? Shudder. Well that's why the universe created nature documentaries. So luminary wildlife photographers and adventurers could go off and do all the leg work, and you can get a bit of nature while being sat in your fluffy dressing gown. Like the lounge lizard you know you are. And if the nearest you get to nature photography is taking selfies in your lounge lizard garb, you will be very pleased to hear that don of all wildlife David Attenborough has a new show.

The new show is for BBC One and is called One Planet, Seven Worlds. It will take place across every one of the seven continents, celebrating the amazing diversity of our beautiful planet. Well hello cup of tea and learning the Latin names of animals big and small. I'm ready for ya babes.

The seven-part show will focus on the huge and ever growing challenges faced by animals on our planet, in a world made less and less habitable by human beings. And if his previous shows Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and Dynasties are anything to go by, our pal Attenborough is about to bring enough entertainment to get you around the world and back.

BBC/Seven Worlds One Planet

OMG get the kettle on, if it is half as gripping as the BBC's description, then this show is going be be next level sick to the power of awesome. To start with, the Americas and Australasia will be gone over with a fine tooth comb. "We will discover why Australasia is full of peculiar and venomous wildlife; why North America is a land of opportunity where pioneers succeed; and what the consequences are for life racing to compete on the richest of all continents, South America," says the series description.

And y'all, it will also show "new animal behaviour from all the continents including the baking plains of Africa and the frozen waters off Antarctica". I can't wait.

And don't think they've left Asia and Europe out, according to the description the series will "showcase life at the extremes" of the former, and "reveal surprising wildlife dramas hidden alongside us" in the latter.

This is all obviously going to be narrated by legendary broadcaster and naturalist Attenborough. Not only has he been serving up world class entertainment throughout his career, but he really is an icon for older people smashing any kind of ageist nonsense, considering that in his 93rd year, he's still going strong.

Guardian News on YouTube

And when I say he's going strong, I don't just mean his televisual prowess. He has also been very vocal about climate change and the urgent need for action in order to save our planet for future generations. In January he spoke at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland of the urgent need to make changes to save our planet saying, "The Garden of Eden is no more".

It has not yet been announced when the show will air, but The Guardian reports that it's expected to arrive on the BBC in the autumn.