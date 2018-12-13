Not even a vast series of books — each of which could act as doorstops — nor a full TV franchise can satisfy the typical Game of Thrones fan's appetite. GoT has provided the ultimate escape, with its intricate mythology, genealogy, and dragons, so it's no surprise its fans are diehard. Even Ed Sheeran wanted to appear on the show so much that he eventually got his own role. But not everyone's Ed Sheeran. If you ever fancied really delving into the GoT world, now's your chance. Both winter and a new Game of Thrones touring exhibition are coming.

You'll get to immerse yourself in and amongst some of the show's most iconic props, costumes, and sets, as a touring exhibition is coming to Belfast, Digital Spy reported on Wednesday, Dec. 12. It's reportedly set to call the city's Titanic Exhibition Centre — which according to Fansided has ties to Titanic Studios, where a great bulk of the show is filmed — its home for almost five months.

Taking place in Belfast from April 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, you'll have plenty of time to explore much of the Thrones map IRL. As Digital Spy reports, the TEC will be converted into a medieval jungle, filled with GoT landmarks to wander through.

You'll reportedly get to traverse the huge expanse of the North, where the Starks await. You'll also get to explore the nooks and crannies of the other houses — Night's Watch, Castle Black, and the House of Black and White — but not before a run in with a horde of Unsullied warriors, and some shady glances from House Targaryen.

According to Digital Spy, the exhibition will stay open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for its first two months, with ticket prices starting from £15, going up to £17.50 on peak days. After that, it's £17.50 as standard, with a wider 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. opening window. According to the exhibition's website, it's currently taking place in Germany, but the Belfast location is set to be extra special.

Jeff Peters, vice president at HBO told The Independent on Dec. 10: "Given the unique and central role that Northern Ireland has played in the life and legacy of the show, and we are thrilled that we are bringing Game Of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition to Belfast." He added: “We’re so happy to invite our fans in Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland to join us in the Titanic Quarter in Belfast to immerse themselves in the world of Game Of Thrones.”

So, if you've run out of books and GoT paraphenalia to buy the mega fan in your family, then this would make one good Christmas present. Head over to the official website to buy tickets, and check out the gallery featuring close ups of the authentic costumes and props to whet your appetite. I can't think of a better way to steel yourself for the final season of the show. Because who knows what comes after? The night is dark and full of terrors.