After a gunman opened fire at a Parkland, Florida high school in February, parents of students who were killed in the shooting found numerous ways to protest gun violence. On Friday, one of these parents — Manuel Oliver — placed a bulletproof vest on Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" statue, turning her into "#FearfulGirl."

Oliver's son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year. After his son's death, Oliver launched an organization called Change the Ref, which, according to its website, uses urban art and nonviolent creative confrontation to combat the pandemic of mass shootings. On Friday, Change the Ref posted a photo of "#FearfulGirl" on its official Twitter account, alongside a powerful reminder about gun violence's disastrous impact.

“She can’t be fearless if she’s afraid to go back to school,” Change the Ref tweeted.

According to Newsweek, Change the Ref is currently working to promote more restrictive gun control legislation ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. The "#FearfulGirl" initiative is part of this effort, though The Hill reported that the bulletproof vest was "peacefully removed" from the statue after one hour. In a statement issued to The Hill, Change the Ref explained that the vest's placement on the statue intended to serve as powerful commentary.

“The Fearless Girl is undeniably brave, but bravery isn’t bulletproof,” Change the Ref stated on Friday.

"#FearfulGirl" is not the only art installation Oliver has made in light of the Parkland shooting. Less than a week before "Fearless Girl" donned a bulletproof vest, Oliver displayed a life-size, 3D-printed statue of his son in Times Square in order to protest 3D-printed guns.

