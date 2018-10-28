It's not just the Parkland student survivors who are making their voices heard ahead of the midterms to protest gun control measures — it's the parents of those killed, too. Manuel Oliver, a Parkland father, printed a 3D sculpture of his son to protest 3D-printed guns potentially becoming legal and he put the sculpture in Times Square.

The 3D version of his son Joaquin Oliver, called "Guac" by his friends, is being haild by Oliver as the first "3D-printed activist," ABC News reported. Oliver unveiled the statue — which is styled wearing the same clothes Joaquin wore on the day that he died — last week. It also has other details that are commemorative of the real-life Joaquin.

"Joaquin belongs to a new generation of dead kids and that generation of dead kids is growing and growing and growing every single day,” Oliver said in Times Square, caught on video by Now This news. "And Guac is back to let you understand what happens when we let these laws get out of our hands."

Oliver and his wife Patricia started a non-profit after their son's death called Change the Ref, which works to empower young people throughout the country. They have also done other art installations to draw awareness to the need for gun safety, including a mural outside the National Rifle Association convention in May showing President Trump dressed as the ringleader of a circus.

