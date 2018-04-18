Nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria tore through the island of Puerto Rico, the ongoing dire conditions on the island are getting a lot less attention from the mainstream media than they once did. And on Wednesday, the situation actually got even worse ― Puerto Rico has suffered an island-wide power outage, with homes and businesses all throughout the U.S. territory suddenly losing power.

According to NBC News, a representative of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, also known as PREPA, announced on Wednesday that the island was at "zero percent" power generation, and that it could take as long as 36 hours to bring the power grid back online.

Puerto Rico was not even totally recovered from the massive power outages that swept the island in the immediate aftermath of Maria, to be clear; earlier this month, there were still approximately 60,000 Puerto Ricans living with no electricity. The initial hurricane absolutely ravaged the island's power grid, in addition to leaving tens of thousands of people with no food and no potable water.

In a post to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, PREPA made it clear that the top priority would be restoring power to the island's hospitals, its airport, its pumping services, and its banking sector.

This is not the first time Puerto Rico has experience widespread blackouts since the hurricane hit. In March, power generator failures left the island's capital city of San Juan almost totally in darkness, in addition to surrounding municipalities. In February, swaths of northern Puerto Rico were similarly left without electricity after a power plant explosion. November of last year saw similar setbacks, with blackouts breaking out just as the island had recovered to about 50 percent power generation.

More to come ...