Don't worry, Ashton Kutcher and his trucker hat aren't going to pop out after you read this latest report, this news is very much real. A Punk'd reboot is in the works at MTV and, according to TVLine, it's part of the network's attempt to reinvent some of their old classics. So no, this isn't the Punk'd early aughts kids grew up with, it's for a new generation who wants their MTV in a different way.

The hidden-camera show, which ran for nine seasons on MTV, where host Kutcher played pranks on celebrities like Drake, Kelly Osbourne, and Kanye West is coming back with a whole new approach and format. TVLine reported that each episode will be under 10 minutes long and won't actually air on MTV. Instead, the updated series, will stream on Quibi, "a mobile-first media technology platform."

Clearly, MTV is counting on this being a hit since they already ordered 20 episodes of the series, which originally aired from 2003 to 2007 before returning in 2012 and again in 2015 for Season 10 on BET. So no, this isn't the first time MTV has tried to make a Punk'd reboot happen, but it is the first time they've tried to update it.

As for which 2019 celebrities will be terrorized by the series, fans will have to wait and see. But, what viewers should really keep an eye out for is this new class of prankers since those who helped Kutcher strike fear in the hearts of celebrities like Justin Timberlake, who probably always pays his taxes on time thanks to Punk'd, also went on to do pretty well for themselves. The Office's BJ Novak, Dax Shepherd, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Katlin Olson, and Whitney Cummings all worked on Punk'd, just sayin'.

No word yet on whether Kutcher will be back as the host of this new Punk'd reboot, but it's unlikely. Kutcher hasn't hosted the show since Season 8, letting Justin Bieber take over hosting duties for the ninth season while he remained an executive producer on the series.

This isn't the only classic series MTV is trying to revive. Along with Punk'd, MTV is also rebooting Singled Out, the '90s dating show originally hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy. In a twist on the original, this version will include contestants "across the sexual preference spectrum," according to E!.

Last year, MTV announced they're working on a new iteration of Daria to be titled Daria & Jodie. This new series, which is expected to air on Quibi, will have her teaming up with her friend Jodie Landon, one of the show's only characters of color. MTV is also bringing back The Real World, which is set in Atlanta and will stream exclusively on Facebook Watch. From the looks of The Real World: Atlanta trailer, it's still as dramatic as ever.

While MTV is updating its classic shows for a new era, it seems some things will never change. So, young celebrities watch out, it's your turn to get punk'd.