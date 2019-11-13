Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag enjoyed an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike following the comedy's 2016 debut, which led to a second series, a theatrical rebirth, and a string of prestigious accolades. Although the BBC series has wrapped up for good, dedicated fans can now celebrate their favourite show in the form of a brand new book, which features previously unseen original scripts and much more. To honour this latest release, the guinea pig cafe from Fleabag has opened in London, and fans can now live out their real-life Fleabag fantasy.

According to NME, the make-shift cafe can be found on the third floor of the Piccadilly branch of Waterstones in London, and is directly inspired by the legendary guinea pig cafe featured in the BBC comedy. Now, if you're hoping to sip on a latte and chow down on a slice of cake, you might be disappointed to learn that the Waterstones recreation is more of a set, as opposed to an actual functioning cafe. However, there's still plenty for fans to enjoy, including several iconic Fleabag props, as well as an array of guinea pig-themed bits and bobs.

The temporary cafe is completely free to visit, however you'd better act fast, because the Waterstones attraction closes for good on Sunday, November 17.

As iNews reports, the guinea pig cafe has opened up shop to mark the release of Fleabag: The Scriptures — a new book which includes the entire collection of the show's scripts, never-before-seen stage directions, and brand new writing from the series creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Publishers Hodder & Stoughton describe the new release as being a "record of a cultural landmark, an essential collector’s edition and a must for any series fan," and the book follows Fleabag's recent successful return to the stage.

Earlier this year, Waller-Bridge revealed that the original stage performance, which she first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, would be revived for a limited run at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London. Unfortunately, the string of shows has now come to an end, however, fans just might have something to cling onto in the future. According to Digital Spy, Waller-Bridge revealed that she is open to bringing back Fleabag down the line, although we could be waiting a while, because the show-creator explained how her ultimate fantasy is to revive the BBC comedy sometime in her late '40s.

Well, thats something I suppose, and if you'd like to see what all the fuss is about, you can catch up with the brilliant Fleabag via the BBC iPlayer.