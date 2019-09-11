If you've spent the summer listening to nothing but Lizzo on repeat, you're not alone — even one of the biggest artists in the world is obsessed with her. While speaking with reporters at her Savage X Fenty event during New York Fashion Week, Rihanna revealed she wants to collaborate with Lizzo, and gushed about how much she loves the "Truth Hurts" singer.

"Gosh I love Lizzo. She's so badass," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight at her lingerie show in Brooklyn. "I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass." The singer also noted that despite her desire to work with Lizzo, the two don't currently have anything in the works, which pop fans everywhere will need them to rectify as soon as possible.

"She is everything that Savage stands for," Rihanna gushed, referencing her lingerie line, which Lizzo recently rocked for Elle's September issue, much to Rihanna's delight. "A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand."

BETNetworks on YouTube

This is far from the first time that Rihanna has shown her support for Lizzo recently; after the "Work" singer was spotted jamming to Lizzo's performance at the 2019 BET Awards in June, the latter shared her overwhelmed reaction on Instagram. "RIHANNAAAAAAAAAAAAAA," Lizzo captioned a video of her performance, along with a freaking-out emoji. A few months later, Lizzo told ET that Rihanna had also praised her VMAs performance in August by sliding into her DMs with a NSFW message.

"She DM'd me to tell me that I performed good. She said I f*cked the stage like it was my side bitch," Lizzo revealed shortly after her inspirational VMAs performance stole the show. "Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line." In the same interview, Lizzo declare that she, too, wants to collaborate with Rihanna, telling ET, "Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period."

However, Lizzo explained that she'd rather wait for Rihanna to approach her about working together, rather than "bothering" her about it through the media. “I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do," she said. "I love Rihanna." (Hopefully Rihanna's NYFW interview is enough to finally make the collaboration of the year come together.)

While the pair's mutual love is exciting for fans of both Lizzo and Rihanna, the singer and designer isn't the only big name who has shown their fandom for Lizzo recently. On Sep. 10, Cookie Monster tweeted out his own take on the lyrics to "Truth Hurts," writing, "Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies…"

In response, Lizzo responded with some remixed lyrics to her hit song, inspired by the beloved Sesame Street character and his distinctive way of speaking. "EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME NOM NOM THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME," the singer wrote on Twitter. Clearly, everyone wants to collaborate with Lizzo after her massively successful summer — and that includes both Muppets and chart-topping musicians.