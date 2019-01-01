Do you have any plans for New Year’s Day? Probably not. It’s the perfect day to lounge on the couch and get lost in a Netflix binge. Luckily, the streaming service is kicking off 2019 with Season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which will not return for another season per actor Neil Patrick Harris’ interview with TV Guide. Harris, who portrays Count Olaf, confirmed that Season 3 would be a series finale because it would cover the remaining books in the show’s source material.

The TV show is based off of the 13-novel A Series of Unfortunate Events series by Lemony Snicket (aka author Daniel Handler), which are known for having dark humor and themes despite being pegged as children’s books. According to Deadline, A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 1 covered the first four books in the season and Netflix quickly renewed the show for two additional seasons to continue the Baudelaire kids as the uncover their family secrets and unmask Count Olaf’s terrible disguises. Seriously, why are these adults so oblivious to the truth? Perhaps kids really are smarter than us.

Season 2 covered books 5-9, which means this upcoming season will wrap up the storyline with the last four books in the series. The show did take some liberties with the original material, but it has mostly stuck to the overall structure of the novels. So, it wouldn’t make sense to suddenly make up additional storylines and completely change the ending from the book to force more seasons. A Series of Unfortunate Events has a solid fanbase that has enjoyed this adaptation and there’s no better way than to go out on top with satisfied viewers, right?

Eike Schroter/Netflix

The show’s official Twitter page released a trailer to sum up the Baudelaire children’s epic adventure and give a preview of how the final books will be interpreted onscreen. The children recap all the terrible things that Count Olaf has done in the previous seasons before they are wrapped up in one major showdown involving the VFD. The clip features the show’s classic offbeat humor, fantastic costuming, and plenty of appearances from the always-awkward Count Olaf. And, it ends with one big question – What happens next?

It looks like A Series of Unfortunate Events will answer that question and so much more in this final season. Avid book readers will probably be able to guess how everything wraps up, but it will likely be an interesting surprise for those who have only watched the TV show. There's a possibility that the ending may change a bit to not leave certain aspects open like the final novel, but there are elements that likely won't change to maintain the integrity of the story. It remains to be seen how fans feel about this upcoming season, but at least they were able to get the complete story told in a live action format.

So, fire up Netflix and watch the Baudelaires take their last stand when Season 3 drops on January 1.