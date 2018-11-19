On Monday afternoon, officers responded to an active shooting near Chicago's Mercy Hospital, the Chicago Police said on its social media channels. According to the police force's Twitter account, at least one officer was shot and left in critical condition.

"Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital," tweeted Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department. "Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming."

Guglielmi also tweeted that officers were "doing a methodical search" of the hospital. At least one "potential offender" was also shot, he wrote, urging the public to avoid the area.

As the situation unfolded, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was at the city's Public Safety headquarters, monitoring the situation, his communications director tweeted.

Hospital employee Clarence Smith told reporters in a video shared to Twitter by a Chicago Sun-Times reporter that he helped remove four patients after he heard gun shots. "I took the patients to safety," he said. "That’s the best thing to do, you know. I couldn’t leave them because they, you know, were disabled. It was just thought. I’d rather put myself into harms way than to let them get hurt."

Smith said that the hospital was in utter chaos at the time. "You ever seen a zebra get loose in the zoo?" he asked reporters. "That’s what it was like."

More to come...