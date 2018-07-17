Taking a page out of Mean Girls' (burn) book, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is going to Broadway. On Tuesday, Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment confirmed that the stage musical adaptation is in the works, according to The Wrap. Variety is also reporting the news of the musical. (Bustle has reached out to Alcon and Alloy Entertainment and Warner Brothers to confirm the news, but did not immediately hear back).

Currently, there's no word on who will star in the show. Of course, the beloved 2005 film, starring Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera was based on the 2001 Ann Brashares novel. (Bustle has reached out to reps for Lively, Bledel, Tamblyn, and Ferrera for comment on the musical, but did not immediately hear back). Brashares' involvement in the stage production is also unclear at the time of publication.

The film's four lead cast members, who also starred in the successful 2008 sequel, have yet to comment on the news publicly or on social media. Fans will likely be on the lookout for their response, seeing as how the book and the films hold such a special, nostalgic place in their hearts. The story follows four young best friends who set out on summer adventures, bonded together by a pair of jeans that miraculously fits them all. But the story of young adulthood, family, love, and self-discovery is really timeless.

Although the news is fresh, fans seem excited by the idea of a Sisterhood stage production so far.

Seriously, does anyone have Lin-Manuel Miranda on the phone yet? And how do we make that happen?

Although the first film debuted about 13 years old, fans are still so enthusiastic about it and its stars. In the spirit of the film, the four women have remained close and have spent time together throughout the years. Earlier this year, in fact, people on the internet lost their minds when the Sisterhood cast members reunited for Ferrera's pregnancy.

Tamblyn, who's been super involved with Time's Up activism, posted a photo of the four together, touching Ferrera's belly, with the caption, "didn't think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then..." Loyal fans commented with remarks like, "This made my life better" and "Do you guys still have the original pair of pants?"

In celebration of the reunion, her pregnancy, and the progressive work of Time's Up, Ferrera posted the same photo, writing, "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP."

While news of a potential new movie had been suspected by fans over the years, Deadline reported that a third Sisterhood movie was in the works in April. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bledel revealed the news, saying, "We just pitched the third movie." Tamblyn further commented on Twitter, writing:

“I realize what I’m about to say regarding the third installment of the Sisterhood franchise is not enough to break the Internet, but certainly could crack it… Alexis is right. We’ve been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It’s up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis.”

iflix Malaysia on YouTube

Since, there hasn't been news regarding the potential film installment. But given the success of the Mean Girls musical (which earned ver $1 million in its first week, according to Variety), the Sisterhood show has a lot of great potential. Here's to the pants, and the sisterhood.