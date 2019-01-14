Fans of Star Trek Discovery will soon be able to get a much closer look at one of the show's most compelling characters. On Monday, CBS All Access announced that a new Star Trek series is currently in development with Michelle Yeoh's character, Captain Philippa Georgiou, as the main lead. Captain Georgiou played a pivotal role in Discovery's first season and is set to return for Season 2 on Thursday, Jan. 17, so what will Yeoh's Star Trek spinoff series be about exactly and how will it tie in with her storyline on Discovery?

While the new show is still in the very early stages of development, Deadline reports that the spinoff will look to focus on continuing Yeoh’s Discovery adventures that take place in Season 2, particularly when it comes to her role within Starfleet’s Section 31 black-ops division — a secret shadow organization within the Federation. Details are limited at this time in regards to what that will involve and who else will be part of her individual story, but it's definitely an exciting prospect for Star Trek fans and even more reason to look forward to Discovery's second season.

Alex Kurtzman will serve as executive producer to the new series, alongside showrunners Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt. "Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades," Kurtzman said in a statement, as per Deadline. "As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we're all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou."

Yeoh has thus far done an incredible job of created a complex and highly intriguing character for Star Trek fans to become invested in. So one can only imagine what kind of adventures she'll get up to within the confines of her very own show. But even with as little information as we currently have right now about the spinoff series, Yeoh is beyond thrilled to dive deeper into Captain Georgiou's mindset.

"I'm so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories," Yeoh said in a statement, according to Variety. "Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes — certainly I believe it will go 'where no woman has ever gone before!'"

However, this isn't the only Star Trek series currently in the works right now. In addition to Discovery and Yeoh's untitled spinoff, CBS All Access has a few other projects underway, such as a Captain Jean-Luc Picard-centric series, which will find Sir Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role, as well as an animated comedy series titled Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Suffice it to say, Star Trek fans have plenty of material to look forward to in the coming years. And now with Yeoh at helm of one of these additional endeavors (while hopefully still appearing on Discovery as well), the future of the Federation has never looked brighter.