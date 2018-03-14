This Is Us Season 2 finale spoilers ahead. If there's one thing fans can expect from This Is Us, it's that every episode of the NBC drama has the potential to make them cry. Tuesday night's Season 2 finale was no exception — but apparently, things could have been even more emotional. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz shared that she filmed a deleted This Is Us scene where Kate scatters Jack's ashes in the woods. And honestly, it sounds like it would have been a lot for audiences to handle, after all of the other emotional drama that played out on screen.

The finale took place over the span of Kate and Toby's wedding weekend, before showing a few flash forwards in the episode's final minutes. Kate and Toby are married outside the Pearson family cabin, which, naturally, stirred up plenty of memories of Kate's late father. After realizing she and Toby didn't pack one of Jack's shirts, which Kate had planned to pin to her wedding dress, Kate goes on a series of solo "errands" the morning of the ceremony, including visiting the place where she and Jack used to get ice cream together.

Kate also reveals to her mom, Rebecca, that she'd been having dreams about Rebecca and Jack renewing their vows, in an alternate universe where Jack was still alive. Unfortunately for fans of the Pearson patriarch, though, This Is Us' "old Jack" scenes were just a dream. When Rebecca makes Kate realize Toby wasn't in those dreams, Kate decides it's time to have a heart-to-heart with her dad about her soon-to-be husband — and to scatter his ashes, once and for all.

This Is Us on YouTube

"I've got to make room for Toby, so I've got to let go a little now," Kate says to the urn that holds Jack's remains. Kate unscrews the top of the urn. And in the final version of the episode, the next scene is of her walking over to Kevin and Randall, where she confirms that she "did it," as Randall puts it, with the "it" being scattering the ashes.

Metz explained to EW that there was a scene where fans see her disperse the urn's contents, but it didn't make it to air. The actor admitted that while the Pearsons are a fictional family, it was still an emotional scene to film:

"I know that they're fake, and I know Jack's a fictional character, and I know Milo is safe and well, but it was really weird. Also it was freezing that day and the urn is heavy, and I was like, 'Oh no, what if I don't get all the ashes out? What if it blows in the wind and it gets in someone's face?' And I'm like, 'I know it's not real,' but these are things that you think about — or you try not to think about. For me, if something's too emotional or too difficult, sometimes I'll laugh instead of cry, so it was hard to do."

Metz's words speak to the palpable emotion that This Is Us creates. Even though the show is, as she points out, a work of fiction, it's easy for fans — and, evidently, the show's stars — to get caught up in all of it. Jack may be gone, but it's safe to assume he would have approved of Kate and Toby's relationship. And he would probably have been super proud of the woman Kate grew up to be, too. The scattering of his ashes — even if it wasn't shown on screen — shows that Jack's memory will always live on with the Pearsons, even if he's no longer physically with them.