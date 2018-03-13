Proving to fans that their long-time friendship is still going strong, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak attended the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party together on Mar. 4 — and Twitter could not handle the cuteness. The timeline of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's relationship begins when the pair first met back in 2004, when they were both hired to write for and star in The Office. Since then, they've pretty much been inseparable, despite what's best described as a "complicated" relationship.

The two Boston-area natives started dating in their early Office days — right around the same time their characters on The Office were romantically involved — but ended up staying close after their eventual off-screen break-up. OK, "close" is kind of an understatement: Kaling and Novak are soup snakes for life.

Oh, and if you want to see the receipts, all you have to do is check out their social media accounts on any given day. They're constantly leaving each other heartfelt and/or hilarious comments, posting screenshots of their texts, sharing #BFF selfies, and showing each other support by celebrating successes. They're pretty much the definition of friendship #GOALS.

In honor of their most recent reunion at the Oscars, let's take a look at the timeline of their long-time friendship. Spoiler alert: it will make you feel feelings.

2004: Kaling and Novak First Meet When They're Hired On 'The Office' mindykaling on Instagram 2004 brought us many things: the end of Friends, the beginning of Facebook, and the blessed marital union of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. 2004 was also the year that Kaling and Novak, both 24 at the time, were hired as writers and actors on The Office, which would debut the following year. Look at those sweet little faces!

2005 - 2007: Things Get Romantic, But It's Kind Of Complicated Giphy While the exact timing isn't super clear, Kaling told Vulture in 2012 that she and Novak started dating in the early days of The Office. "[We] kind of fell in love through [working on the show], and then dated on and off for a couple of years," she said. In the same interview, though, Novak essentially said that he and Kaling never really sat down to define their romantic relationship at the time. "No one, including us, ever really knew, ‘Is this dating? Is this not dating?’" he said. "We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn’t know. No one knew. All you’d know for sure as that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along.” Novak and Kaling's on-screen Office characters (Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor, respectively) were similarly intertwined throughout the show's nine-season run. That plot line, Novak told Vulture, was (likely) created due to “an observation from the writers’ room that Mindy and I were extremely close and constantly fighting," he said. Ahh, young love.