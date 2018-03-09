B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling are longtime friends, and Novak couldn't be more thrilled about his pal's success in Hollywood. Novak shared a sweet message for Kaling on Twitter Friday, in honor of A Wrinkle In Time's release, and his support for his friend couldn't be more endearing. Novak and Kaling have known each other for many years, after co-starring and writing on The Office together, so he's had time to watch her career grow. And as his tweet explains, he knew Kaling way before she was a household name.

Novak tweeted a photo of what, at first, looks like just another bus station in Los Angeles, but there's a heartwarming reason behind the photo. As it turns out, there's an ad for A Wrinkle in Time that's not far from where Kaling's old apartment is — a full circle moment for how far her Hollywood career has come. Here's what Novak had to say about Kaling and A Wrinkle in Time:

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime"

Kaling and Novak have been friends for many years, and Novak's message is a nice reminder that they'll always be supportive of each other's endeavors. Kaling is just as supportive of Novak's career, too. In 2014, when his book was released, Kaling tweeted a photo of herself with a copy, writing that she'd be "reading it all day."

The pair's relationship has always been a nontraditional one, which seems to work perfectly for them, even if it's baffled fans. They've dated in the past, but they appear to have been just friends for years now. In 2015, Kaling called their relationship a "romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments" during an interview with InStyle (via People).

Still, while the pair have dated in the past, they seem to be more than happy with their current relationship status. Kaling brought Novak as her Oscars date this year, which, naturally, had fans begging the two to get back together. When the two of them shared photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party, in particular, fans were convinced that Kaling and Novak may be dating again. Some even speculated that Novak could be the father of Kaling's daughter Katherine, though she hasn't revealed any details about her baby's dad. But to fans' dismay, it looks like they're perfectly fine without labeling their friendship any further.

Both Kaling and Novak have come a long way since The Office. Novak has gone on to publish two books, in addition to appearing in a number of movies post-Office. And Kaling has also written two books, in addition to having gone on to create and star in her own show, The Mindy Project, as well as appearing in multiple movies. And now, she's starring in a huge blockbuster movie alongside Oprah and Reese Witherspoon. This week is an especially important one for her career, too. In addition to A Wrinkle in Time's release, Kaling's new NBC sitcom Champions premiered on Thursday.

It's nice to see, though, that wherever their careers take them, these two will always be there for each other. And for fans who can't get enough of Kaling and Novak together — platonically or otherwise — they announced in 2015 that they're working on a book together (although they need to share some more updates!). Kaling told Vanity Fair at the time that the book "won't be a tell-all about our relationship," but fans will surely still eagerly await any news about the two of them that they can get.