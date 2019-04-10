You can get away with a lot as president of the United States, but apparently violating a Hollywood blockbuster's copyright protections isn't one of them. Twitter removed a video that President Donald Trump posted on Tuesday to promote his reelection campaign after Warner Bros. filed a complaint with the platform saying Trump's campaign video used music from Dark Knight Rises.

Specifically, the video used composer Hans Zimmer's piece "Why Do We Fall?," which plays while Bruce Wayne (spoiler!) manages to climb out of a pit in which Bane imprisoned him in The Dark Knight Rises. It's a powerful orchestral number that's ideal for buoying a video promotion — except, of course, that Trump apparently didn't get permission to use the music.

"The use of Warner Bros.' score from 'The Dark Knight Rises' in the campaign video was unauthorized," a Warner Brothers spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. "We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed." By Wednesday morning, Twitter had blocked the content from its platform.

"First they ignore you," the campaign video stated, per Variety. "Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020." Adding to the copyright mess, the clip also used a font from The Dark Knight Rises, according to Variety.

Slate reports that the video included a "dramatic montage" of moments from Trump's presidential tenure and his 2016 election campaign. It also made visual references to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Rosie O'Donnell, and Amy Schumer, according to Variety.

More to come...