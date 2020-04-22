Ever wonder what it feels like to be stuck in a bear suit or wearing a diamond Furby chain? A24 is auctioning props from Midsommar, Euphoria, Uncut Gems, and more cult favorites for coronavirus relief efforts. The New York-based production company responsible for hit films like Moonlight, Lady Bird, and The Farewell has partnered with various charities in its native city — the hardest hit in the U.S., with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Now, fans can bid on original items like Rue’s signature hoodie from the HBO series Euphoria or Dani’s May Queen flower gown from Ari Aster’s thriller film Midsommar for charity.

To bid, sign up for an account at A24 Auctions and link a credit card. Once an item is yours, a payment must be submitted within seven days. But let’s get to the good stuff: the props are split into separate categories and differentiated by organizations. In the A24 Attic Auction, for example, items from Euphoria, Eighth Grade (Gabe’s pool party goggles, “Coolest Girl in the World” time capsule), Hereditary (Annie and Charles’ heirloom doormats), and Mid90s (Stevie’s skateboard) will benefit the organization NYC Health + Hospitals to assist medical workers. This A24 Attic auction ends on May 8, and items like Rue’s hoodie is already at $1,750 — with Gabe’s pool party goggles currently going for a cool $250.

A24 Auctions

There are more props to be added, too. Bidding on the Midsommar collection will start on April 27. This will include the May Queen gown and headpiece (as well as other select items) to benefit the FDNY Foundation, which assists the New York City Fire Department. The Uncut Gems collection, available on May 8, will offer products like the bejeweled Furby and a green Celtics jersey to assist Queens Community House, a nonprofit that supports marginalized families. Finally, The Lighthouse collection, available on May 11, will offer items like Robert Pattinson’s hand-carved wooden mermaid to benefit the Food Bank For New York City.

A24 Auctions

As of April 20, there are over 802,583 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., per the CDC. New York surpasses other states with over 250,000 confirmed cases. And, as of April 21, there are over 2 million cases across the globe, per the WHO. Visit A24 Auctions’ website to browse the full catalogue of props up for bid to assist coronavirus relief in New York City.

