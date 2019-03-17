Breaking Bad ended in 2013, and its stars are still protecting spoilers like Walter White hiding his double life from Skyler. In a March 15 interview with Variety, Aaron Paul teased the Breaking Bad movie in the most cryptic way possible. The actor told the publication that he would be open to being in the upcoming movie sequel, but he also made it sound like he wasn't sure the movie was happening. Not much is known about the project, which was announced in 2018, other than that it will air on Netflix and then AMC, and that it's being written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

However, fans began speculating that Paul could be involved after the official description for a movie titled Greenbrier was released. Why? Well, according to the New Mexico Film Office, a movie by that name will be filming in Albuquerque from November to mid-February and is described this way: "'Greenbrier' tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom." Fans of the show know Paul's character, Jesse Pinkman knows a thing or two about escaping from a kidnapping.

While the movie sure sounds like a Breaking Bad movie centered on Paul's character, he would neither confirm or deny his involvement, let alone if he would be reprising his Emmy-winning role in the film. But even though he's playing coy, his answer will keep fans' hopes alive in the wake of this exciting news.

"Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo," Paul said to Variety. "I haven’t heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I'd love to be a part of it. If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it."

Paul also pointed out that logistically it would make more sense for him to be in the movie than, say, Bryan Cranston's Walter. "In case you haven't caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so….it has to star Jesse," Paul said. Cranston has confirmed that a movie is reportedly in the works, but remains tight-lipped about his role (if any) within it. Though he has expressed interested in revisiting the world in previous interviews.

The potential movie would be an event for fans who have received a continuation of sorts in AMC's spinoff, Better Call Saul. All of those involved with the hit show, which aired for five seasons, have had no trouble keeping busy since the 2013 finale. Cranston has starred in numerous projects, including January's The Upside, and can now be seen in the Broadway adaptation of Network. Paul will continue to grace screens in HBO's Westworld Season 3. And Gilligan has been writing Better Call Saul since the curtain closed on Breaking Bad.

Word on other cast members — like Anna Gunn, Jonathan Banks, or Bob Odenkirk — joining the movie is also undetermined. Gilligan keeps a tight lock on series secrets. Details about the film will presumably begin to reveal themselves as production draws closer (undoubtedly with a few twists). But for now, fans can find peace in the fact that Jesse Pinkman, or at least the actor who played him, might be back in the Breaking Bad-verse sooner than you think.