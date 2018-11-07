Walter White is having the world say his name all over again. According to sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Vince Gilligan is working on a Breaking Bad movie. Along with serving as an executive producer, Gilligan will reportedly write and possibly direct the two-hour film based on his hit AMC show.

Breaking Bad already has a spinoff in the prequel series Better Call Saul, which has featured many familiar faces from the original. So while it's not clear which characters will reappear for the Breaking Bad movie, don't count out seeing Bryan Cranston's Walter White or Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in some capacity all over again. Bustle reached out to representatives for Gilligan, AMC, and producer Sony Pictures Television, but has yet to hear back.

Breaking Bad followed Walt's evolution from high school science teacher to meth kingpin and when the series ended after five seasons in 2013, Walt's story seemed to come to a fitting end. However, this film could breathe new life into the saga. THR noted that it's unclear if the movie will be made for television or released theatrically, but it's currently going by the name Greenbrier. The Albuquerque Journal reported that the New Mexico Film Office couldn't say if the movie's connected to Breaking Bad, but it did confirm that a project titled Greenbrier will begin filming in Albuquerque in mid-November. The film will allegedly follow "the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom." And that description understandably has people wondering if the film will be about Jesse after the events of Breaking Bad.

The prospect of a Jesse sequel is certainly fascinating and Paul won three supporting actor Emmys for his portrayal of the sympathetic drug addict. But, as any fan knows, Gilligan isn't afraid to go in unexpected directions. Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have played with timelines, so there could be jumps to the past. And depending on what exactly happened to Walt in "Felina," that's promising since people will inevitably want to see Cranston in that role again.

As for other people from the original show who are involved, only Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein have been linked to the project alongside Gilligan. Yet, Better Call Saul is proof that the Breaking Bad actors are game to return to this brilliant universe. Bob Odenkirk stars in the series about how his character Jimmy McGill becomes Walter and Jesse's smarmy lawyer Saul Goodman. But Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Daniel and Luis Moncada as the Cousins, Lavell Crawford as Huell Babineaux, plus many others have reprised their roles. And while numerous characters didn't live to see the end of Breaking Bad, they could return for a movie. And perhaps Anna Gunn's Skyler White could get the redemption she so deserves.

Yet not every fan might be excited by this news. Breaking Bad managed to do what many TV shows have been unable to do — provide a perfect series finale. But in the capable hands of Gilligan, there should be no reason to worry that the Breaking Bad movie will let you down. Especially when you consider how Gilligan and Peter Gould have created such a nuanced and critically-acclaimed prequel series with Better Call Saul that is equal in quality to its predecessor.

Both Paul and Cranston have been keeping busy since Breaking Bad. Cranston will be on Broadway starting on Nov. 10 in Network (hm, so he can't possibly be in New Mexico by mid-November) and Paul will be part of Westworld Season 3, as well as star in the new TV series Are You Sleeping. But even with Paul's packed schedule, have faith that like the phoenix he is, Jesse Pinkman could rise again. And hey, there's a Greenbrier in Arkansas, so maybe after his escape, Jesse will start a new life in the Natural State.