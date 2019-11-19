Kylo Ren and Rey's relationship status throughout the new Star Wars trilogy has definitely complicated. And Adam Driver might just made it even more so with his latest Rylo comments. Rey and Kylo's relationship in The Rise Of Skywalker is "intimate," Driver revealed in a recent interview. But, Reylo shippers might not want to get too excited just yet.

In the new Entertainment Weekly cover story on Star Wars Episode 9, Driver discusses what is going on with Kylo and Ren. It's also safe to say, though, he might have added to the confusion while also simultaneously lending major support to all the Rey and Kylo shippers out there. This is despite Driver telling EW he's apprehensive to label Kylo and Rey's relationship.

“I don’t think it’s all one thing,” Driver said, speaking specifically about Rey and Kylo's dynamic. “Part of the fun of playing it is the boundaries of it keep changing. At times it’s more intimate, sometimes less intimate. Sometimes it’s codependent. And then it’s, obviously, adversarial.”

All of those elements seem to be on display in the Rise Of Skywalker trailer, which certainly brings Kylo and Ren closer — though not necessarily romantically. The most recent trailer also teases that this closeness might not be a good thing, as he seems to continue to try to seduce Rey over to the Dark Side. He even tells her that he knows her better than anyone.

Rise Of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams saw Rey and Kylo's relationship differently. Instead of describing their bond as intimate, Abrams told EW that they are “two sides of the same coin.” In other words, they're the Light and Dark sides of the Force — for now. “Even when they’re not together they still haunt each other in a way — they know they are each other’s unresolved business," Abrams hinted.

However, should Kylo and Rey's relationship become something more lovey-dovey in Episode 9, Driver has an idea of what kind of husband Kylo would be. When he stopped by the Late Show to promote his other movie Marriage Story, host Stephen Colbert asked him to describe what kind of partner Kylo would be. To which Driver gave a short, but sweet answer: "Understanding, gentle, and tall." Pretty hard to argue with Driver on that last one.