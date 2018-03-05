Adam Rippon attending the 2018 Academy Awards was exciting in itself, but the night turned out to be better than the Olympian probably expected. Rippon met Shawn Mendes that same evening, as well. The 28-year-old bronze medal winner posted a selfie of himself and the "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" singer on his Instagram Story early Monday.

In the photo, Mendes shows off his stellar white smile, whereas Rippon has chosen a more serious pose. He captioned the image, "BRUH". According to Us Weekly, the figure skater and singer met at Vanity Fair's Oscar party. The conversation, if any, shared between the two has yet to be revealed, but keep those fingers crossed that Rippon will divulge all the details soon enough.

Later on Monday, Rippon shared the same selfie with Mendes on Twitter and, of course, gave it the perfect caption. His tweet reads: "I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes." He just keeps killing it in life — and on social media.

It doesn't get much better than this for the athlete, especially after declaring his love for Mendes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 1. It's like the universe was listening to Rippon and felt like giving him more reasons to celebrate.

While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, the daytime talk show host inquired about Rippon's celebrity crushes. As you can imagine, he gave quite the memorable response. "I feel like a solid answer is Jake Gyllenhaal," he said. Then, he opened up about his how he used to feel about a certain One Direction member.

"I used to have a really big crush on Harry Styles," he admitted. Then, after DeGeneres asked what happened, he responded like this:

It was very dramatic. Then, he got very honest. "Here's the thing. I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes." Yes, even DeGeneres did a double take and responded, "I'm sorry?" He continued: "I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally — I didn't realize how cute he was." So, no, Rippon wasn't actually sleeping on or with Mendes, but attempted to explain that while he was crushing on Styles, he wasn't paying attention to Mendes and how attractive he really is.

After DeGeneres finally interpreted what Rippon was trying to say, she asked, "So, now Shawn Mendes has taken over for Harry Styles?" Rippon hilariously replied," Yeah. And, like, I know Harry will be upset." The audience, obviously, erupted with laughter and Rippon responded, "I know. Love is a funny thing."

Hearing Rippon's unforgettable story of crushing on Mendes and then seeing that he actually got to meet him brings it all full circle. Who knows if the "Mercy" singer is even aware of what Rippon told DeGeneres, but, either way, he seemed more than happy to pose with the professional ice skater.

Rippon's followers are also loving it and recognize how great his life is at this very moment. One person tweeted, "you got the bronze and the gold." Another fan made a medal reference and wrote, "This is better than any medal." And then there is this fan, who totally gets it: "Casually goes from talking about Shawn on Ellen, to meeting Shawn at the Oscars. It must be good to be Adam Rippon at this moment in life." Preach.

Ever since Rippon first stepped onto the ice in PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, he's been living his best life. Somehow, he continues to top amazing life moments like taking home an Olympic medal and meeting people like Mendes (ahem, he also met Mandy Moore). What's next for him? Knowing him he'll somehow come in contact with Styles and break the internet.