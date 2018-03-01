Harry Styles apparently just lost his shot with one very popular Olympic athlete. Once upon a time, Styles caught the eye of a bronze medal-winning figure skater — but sadly, according to a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam Rippon's crush on Styles has since changed.

After clarifying that Rippon was, in fact, single and ready to be set up, Ellen DeGeneres — apparent matchmaker to the stars — asked which celebrities he was currently crushing on during the Mar. 1 interview. Rippon paused for a quick moment of consideration and said, "I feel like a solid answer is Jake Gyllenhaal." Definitely a fair pick.

"I used to have a really big crush on Harry Styles," he continued. "Oh," said DeGeneres, "what happened?" Rippon sat back, closed his eyes, and put his hands on his head — DeGeneres had clearly brought up a very sensitive subject.

"Here's the thing," Rippon admitted. "I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes." What he meant by "sleeping on," of course, was that while he was busy crushing on Styles, he'd completely failed to notice how attractive Mendes is. This required some explaining to DeGeneres. "I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes," Rippon repeated. "Not literally — I didn't realize how cute he was."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Once DeGeneres was finally able to establish that "sleeping on" is a term, and that Rippon was sleeping on — not with — Mendes, the conversation moved forward. "So, now Shawn Mendes has taken over for Harry Styles?" DeGeneres confirmed. "Yeah," Rippon replied. "And, like, I know Harry will be upset," he trailed off. "I know. Love is a funny thing," he said after the audience couldn't stop cracking up.

Oh, the drama of it all. Rippon was 100 percent made for TV, by the way. He's unreasonably good at milking every moment — talking with his hands, pausing for laughter, the way he tilts his head back and closes his eyes as if he just can't bear the burden of it all any longer. It's unfortunate that he ended up turning down that NBC Olympic correspondent job, because every word he says is entertainment gold.

DeGeneres made one crucial point before wrapping things up with America's Sweetheart. "Well, here's the thing," she said. "Those are all good, solid choices. I would say I'm going to direct you in the direction of some gay men."

Marianna Massey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Ah, yes. Good call. Gyllenhaal, Styles, and Mendes have all identified themselves as straight, so Rippon may have to start barking up a different tree. "Just go for some openly gay men that look like them," DeGeneres suggested. She's always coming through with that super-useful real-talk advice.

Rippon won't have to look far in order to find someone that's interested in him, though. One openly gay man has already confessed his crush on the skater — and while the man isn't actually a celebrity himself, his famous mother sure is. On Feb. 16, Sam Greisman — who is the son of Oscar-winning actor Sally Field — shared a text exchange between him and his mom via Twitter.

In the texts, Greisman seemingly admitted his crush on Rippon to Field, and then asked his mom how to proceed. "Sam... he's insanely pretty," she texted. "Find a way." The screenshot of their exchange went crazy-viral after Field retweeted her son's post — in which she also decided to tag Rippon for some added exposure/embarrassment.

According to Page Six, Rippon responded to the very public set-up attempt during a visit to the BuzzFeed Snapchat studio in PyeongChang. "Sally! She bold," he said. Rippon then gave a special shout-out to Field and her son. "Sam, your mom – I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks, mom."

It's not clear whether or not Rippon will be taking Greisman up on his date proposal, but the probably has a lot of prospects to consider after bringing home a bronze medal. No matter who the outspoken skater ultimately decides to step out with, here's hoping that he live-tweets their first date for all of us to enjoy.