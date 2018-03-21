When it comes to skin care routines, we all have our quirks. Some people use high end products, others use affordable, and select few have hidden secrets. Like Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, whose skin care routine includes catching up on politics while he moisturizes.

Rippon first had fans falling in love when he took to the ice to skate to the upbeat song “Let Me Think About It” by Ida Carr and Fedde le Grande. The athlete has become a household name since the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang for his incredible talent and his passionate advocacy.

How does he do it all? Well, apparently the secret is to slip in politics where you can. Rippon tweeted out his skincare routine for his followers, which includes plotting the demise of President Donald Trump in between steps.

"My nightly skin routine is pretty easy," the tweet reads. "Use a gentle cleanser, hydrating serum, check to make sure Stormy Daniels is raising enough money for her legal fees, and a night cream for glowing skin in the morning!"

Considering how flawless Rippon's skin is, it looks like the secret to better skin isn't a product at all. It's actually caring enough about something. Or maybe it's the wait period in-between steps. Either way, Rippon's secret steps seems to be working for him.

The money that Rippon is alluding to is the GoFundMe pages to help Storym Daniels pay for court fees. Rumors that the president allegedly engaged in an affair with adult film actress have led to the public trying to help with the cost. According to Newsweek, Daniels signed a nondisclosure agreement with Trump's lawyer in October 2016 for $130,000. The publication states that the page has raised $250,000 in just one week to help her with legal fees regarding

"It has been one of the most successful campaigns on the platform and certainly has involved one of the most high-profile people to use the platform," a CrowdJustice spokesperson told Newsweek.

Rippon's skin care routine might have been slightly comical, but there's no no doubt that he's actually done this once or twice. His fans have some ideas for other ways that people can add a little political step into their own skin care routine.

Rippon didn't comment to this question, but either way that's a whole lot of exfoliating.

There you go! The secret to the perfect wait time is precisely one Scaramucci.

Can't seem to find the right product to make you tolerate the state of the world? This Twitter user suggests alcohol and youth enhancing creams.

I'm just going to set this one right here.

The secret to better skin is as easy as an oil and actually giving a shit.

After you're done cleansing, don't forget to read a nighttime story. You know, like this one from John Oliver about how Mike Pence's male rabbit falls in love with another male rabbit.

Only when you're facing North though. You don't want to know what happens when you say it in the wrong direction.

Witchcraft? Caring too much? What really is the difference anymore.

There's no coincidence here, my friends.

The drops consist of the blood, sweat, and tears of Democrats everywhere.

Fans can already tell a difference in the glow to their skin after adding the step to their own skin care routine.

Glow up on point.

Bottom line: A little bit of caring goes a long way. Not only will you feel better about, you know, actually caring about something, but you'll also get glowing skin just like Rippon. All jokes aside, the world needs a little more focus on skin care routines like this.