Adapt Your Beauty Routine For Autumn With These 8 Great Products

By Lollie King
Leandro Crespi

Summer is now but a distant memory and spooky season is in full flow. The temperature has dropped significantly and it's definitely not safe to step outside without a coat and/or several layers. The drop in temperature means that not only does our wardrobe change for the new season, so does our beauty regime. So here are my Autumnal beauty picks for a little refresh.

Things are getting much colder as we prepare for winter, so it's important to add a surge of moisture into your beauty regime, to keep the skin protected against the cold and harsh winds. But this doesn't always mean that we need to cake on the products in a bid to stop the effects of the elements. Facialist and Skincare Expert Gigi Shaker explains, "If we are constantly making it rain from above with heavy moisturiser, we are communicating to the cells below, in the dermis, that we don’t need it to produce hydration for the skin, so the cells slow down and we become moisture dependent." So add more moisture as and when your skin needs it.

Changes in temperature also mean that we need products to soothe the skin after exposure to the elements and the easiest way to do this is by incorporating a serum and hydrating mask into your regime. As for makeup, the new season means we can welcome in dark lipsticks and bolder makeup, so let's give Autumn a warm welcome.

Futuredew
£23
|
Glossier
Glossier's newest release is the Futuredew which is a serum containing nourishing oil. You put this on over the top of your moisturiser and this will provide a lot of hydrating and glow. If you're worried about looking too shiny, a little bit of this goes a long way.
Hydro Facial Spray
£45
|
SWISSCODE
If you thought that facial spritzes were a summer beauty trend, this hydro facial spray is here to prove you wrong. The spray promises to protect your skin from damage caused by environmental factors. Using it twice daily will also help to keep skin feeling refreshed — multi-seasonal beauty at its finest.
Upcircle Coffee Scrub With Tangerine
£14.95
|
Beauty Bay
This body scrub is phenomenal and will leave your body feeling softer than soft. It contains shea butter which is best thing about this because of the moisture that it adds to your skin.
DRUNK ELEPHANT Lala Retro Whipped Cream
£50
|
Cult Beauty
Once you've tried this you won't look back. This moisturiser is quite thick and nourishing so I would recommend using it on your skin overnight. In the morning your skin will be smoother and brighter.

Pat McGrath Mattrance Guinivere
£37
|
Pat McGrath Labs
With such a rich pigment, this is an ideal red for Autumn. It's not a bright red shade, but a more dusky berry red colour that will still help make any makeup look pop. Even though it's matte, it won't dry out your lips. But if you're still worried about chapping, you can always use a light lip balm underneath.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser
£35
|
Cult Beauty
Summer is usually the time for lighter coverage, but if you want something a little less heavy-going than your usual foundation as you ease into autumn/winter without sacrificing too much coverage and hydration, you're in luck. This is genuinely the best tinted moisturiser I've tried and it comes in a solid 20 shades.
BYBI Crystal Clear Cleanser
£24
|
BYBI
This foaming cleanser deeply cleanses your skin while balancing it. So if your skin is getting a little congested, which can happen when upping your moisturiser game, this is definitely for you.