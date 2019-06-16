This singer is no longer a Spice Girls wannabe. On Saturday, Adele hung out with the Spice Girls, and the night made the star nostalgic about how far she has come professionally. The singer posted about her evening seeing the iconic British girl group at Wembley Stadium on Instagram, revealing that she'd managed to have a few drinks with the band backstage after the show. The star posted several memories from the night out on social media, including videos of herself singing along to the band's songs with friends in the car and backstage. Adele's slideshow also included a selfie with Ginger Spice, AKA singer Geri Halliwell.

In addition to the sweet slideshow of photos, Adele also discussed how influential the Spice Girls have been in her life and career. She wrote in the caption:

"Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back."

She then went on to describe how much the evening meant to her, especially getting the chance to meet the band. "I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come. thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!"

In the final video Adele took from the group's reunion tour performance, the singer can be heard getting nostalgic in the background. "We're all mums now, we're all mums," she says to her friend as the group perform.

On Instagram, friends and fans were so supportive of Adele's dream-come-true evening with the Spice Girls. Gwyneth Paltrow commented with crying laughing and heart emojis, while singer Calum Scott wrote, "THIS MAKES MY HEART ALL GOOEY." Brandi Carlile commented quoting the star writing, "We're all mums now" with a heart and crying laughing emoji as well.

Adele's post on Saturday is not the first time the singer has been open about her appreciation for the popular girl group. In 2016, Adele discussed getting inspiration from the Spice Girls in a cover interview for Vogue. "People always think I joke about this," she said. "but the Spice Girls blew up when I was seven. And seeing them coming from a humble background—there was hope in it. It was really a massive part of my life when the whole Girl Power thing happened."

The concert at Wembley was the final performance for the Spice Girls, who announced their reunion tour in 2018. The tour reunited Ginger Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, and Scary Spice. Only Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) didn't join the group for the six reunion performances.

Much like for many other millennials, the Spice Girls were a life-changing band for Adele. Saturday's performance was not the singer's first time seeing the group, but it definitely represented a full-circle moment for Adele's career.