What you really, really want is officially happening (maybe)! During a June 27 appearance on The Today Show, Mel B. confirmed that the Spice Girls Reunion Tour is finally happening and it's the best thing you're going to hear about all summer. Mel aka Scary Spice revealed the big news during an appearance with Hoda Kotb, explaining, “I’m the only one that keeps on saying we’re going to be performing, which we are gonna be performing. Finally, they’ve got it together. Yes.”

Knocking the notion that Victoria Beckham was not on board with the reunion, Mel shared:

“She’s always saying that. Stop it. We are touring. Should I have really said that out loud? Yes, we are going to be doing performances together for sure.”

Speculation surrounding a Spice Girl reunion has been circulating ever since Victoria Beckham posted a photo of the five girls hanging out at Geri Horner's house this past February. However, that hope was seemingly shattered when The Sun later reported that the crew made no plans to perform, but were in talks for a possible greatest hits album, a TV show, and other endorsement deals.

The Today Show reveal is not the first time Mel B. has sent fans into an frenzy about the band getting back together for a tour. Back in February of this year, the America's Got Talent judge made an appearance on daytime talk show The Real and fueled speculation about a possible reunion at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During her sit down, Mel revealed that all five Spice Girls received invitations to the ceremony and hinted that they might be performing at the reception, but was careful not to give too much away.

"I'm going," Mel explained to host Loni Love while revealing that the whole group was invited. She hesitantly continued, "I swear, I'm just like... I need to go. I'm going to be fired. Mel ended by saying, "Let's pretend I never said that."

The wedding came and went and, as it turns out, there was no Spice Girls performance after all, leading to major let down for fans who were looking forward to hearing all about Harry and Meghan getting down on the dance floor to "Wannabe."

