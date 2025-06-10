Ask any woman who has gone through a breakup, and they’ll likely tell you there’s no sweeter vengeance than looking great — nay, phenomenal. Enter: the revenge dress. First coined after Princess Diana’s iconic post-split off-the-shoulder LBD, celebs and regular folks alike have been borrowing the, err, eff-you ethos, including Ariana Madix, Sophie Turner, and Jennifer Lopez, stepping out in the most risqué numbers after a reported breakup. Dakota Johnson is the latest celeb who leaned into the philosophy.

Early this month, reports circulated that she had broken up with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin. In the following days, the 50 Shades alum showed everyone just how unbothered she is and stepped out in two dresses that were hella spicy.

Dakota’s Asymmetrical LBD

On Saturday, June 7, Johnson attended the New York premiere of Materialists, her buzzy rom-com with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. For the latest outing in her press circuit, she wore a satin Gucci number from the label’s Cruise 2026 collection that featured an asymmetrical neckline with a sideboob-baring detail. It also featured a built-in skinny reverse scarf tied around her neck à la Old Hollywood. It had a semi-cinched waist detail before draping down to her ankles.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

If You Thought The Front Was Spicy...

If the front (or, more accurately, side) wasn’t skin-forward enough, the Peanut Butter Falcon star upped the ante with her bare back. Save for a skinny belted detail, the back of her dress was practically nonexistent. In fact, the plunge was so low she nearly showed butt cleavage. Nearly.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with jet-black accessories including sunglasses, a minaudière, and slinky ankle straps. Though she kept the jewelry to a minimum, she reached for one statement piece: diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings from Messika.

A See-Through Knockout

Two days prior, Johnson stepped out in another jaw-dropping number. She wore a black midi that was so sheer it barely covered anything — certainly not the brown strapless bodysuit she wore underneath. She paired the look with pointed-toe slingbacks, gold jewelry, and sunglasses.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

She also carried something a little more familiar: the Gucci Jackie 1961 bag in a medium brown. Though she’s been a Gucci ambassador for a long time, it’s this Jackie Onassis-Kennedy-inspired carryall that she’d been tapped to endorse in a January 2023 campaign. Since, she’s been wearing the style in different iterations regularly.

From Princess Di to Jackie O, Johnson sure knows her references.