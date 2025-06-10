Julia Fox Served “Dollcore” In A Teeny-Tiny Bubble Dress

If you’re a fashion girl like myself, the current press tour season is likely giving you life. Between Sydney Sweeney’s Echo Valley circuit with her string of pantsless ’fits and red-hot numbers, and Dakota Johnson’s Materialists promo run that includes a ton of Gucci gowns, looks are being served. And Julia Fox just entered the chat.

Over the weekend, fashion’s provocateur headed to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival to attend the screening of The Trainer, her dark comedy with Paris Hilton and Lenny Kravitz. As expected, she showed out and rocked a dress with an exaggerated silhouette and a cheugy high-low hemline. And because the Down the Drain author is fully dipping her toe back into acting, she had a second film that premiered at the famed cinema fête. And you better believe she dressed up again.

Julia’s Teeny-Tiny Babydoll Mini

On Monday, June 9, Fox attended the screening of Fior Di Latte, the experimental dramedy directed by Charlotte Ercoli and starring Tim Heidecker. While it’s unclear what Fox’s role is exactly, she pulled up to the red carpet in an all-white number and channeled TikTok’s latest dollcore craze.

She wore a cream babydoll dress with a massive poof from Reparto that featured folds and lacy straps. To keep the look sleek, she went for a monochromatic pairing and slipped into platform pumps.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Voluminous bubble hems — a relic from the early aughts — have been making their blown-up way back into the zeitgeist since 2024, especially with the TikTok-approved dollcore trend gaining popularity. Now that Fox has cosigned the look, it’s only a matter of time before it hits the mainstream.

She Debuted Dark Brunette Hair

Fox is no stranger to a dye job and often changes up her hair color like she does clothes. Last night, she shocked audiences when she debuted her new nearly black color, which she styled in waves and a spiral-style bang.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Archival Slay

Earlier that day she rocked a different ’fit and hair color. Instead of a saccharine dress, she wore a vintage fitted midi from Jean Paul Gaultier. It featured a strapless neckline and was covered in icons from Old Hollywood. She completed the look with brown thigh-high leather boots and a bag in a matching hue. Even her hair — a deep chestnut brunette — was still in the chocolate-y wheelhouse.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Obsessed.