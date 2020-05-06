Hello, it's Adele. She just turned 32, but the singer isn't making it about herself. On May 6, Adele posted a birthday Instagram that steered from the normal celebration message. Yes, she thanked everyone for the well-wishes, but Adele turned her special day around to honor those on the frontline, fighting the coronavirus.

Next to an image of her wearing a black dress, smiling, and surrounded by an arrangement of light-colored roses, Adele wrote, "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels."

With the continued spread of COVID-19 and the practice of social distancing, it's definitely a scary time, but, thankfully we have people like first responders and other essential workers. Without them, we wouldn't have health services, groceries, and so much more. That was the point Adele was seemingly trying to make with her Instagram. Unfortunately, the conversation online turned into one about Adele's appearance.

There's no denying Adele's changed physically, but that's all anyone can seem to focus on now. And comments about her looks have quickly taken a turn into backhanded compliments. There's even been major discourse over what some are even ridiculously calling a "glow up."

Now, Adele may very well be proud of her weight loss and it's also OK to celebrate her, but it needs to be done without equating weight and beauty. Like Twitter user @gothlyd pointed out, "It's so cool to congratulate someone on their efforts because obviously she's worked hard for it but by implying she was 'ugly' before you're provoking such a horrible and harmful narrative."

Adele certainly looks phenomenal (like she always has), but many people have missed the intended point of her Instagram. We should be celebrating frontline workers, but if we can't do that, let's redirect this energy into something more productive, like asking for a new album.

