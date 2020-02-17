Adele's New Album Will Arrive In September, According To The Singer Herself

Stock up on tissues: Adele is finally making her highly anticipated comeback to music. Adele's new album will be released in September, according to the singer herself. She announced the news at her friend Laura Dockrill's wedding reception in London on Saturday, Feb. 15, telling guests to "expect my album in September," as captured in footage from the event posted on Twitter.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Adele officiated Dockrill's wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White and sang a few songs at the reception, where she revealed her exciting album news. She performed her own smash hit "Rolling in the Deep" as well as covers of songs like the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life". She was even joined on stage by Dockrill and guests like Florence Welch.

The performance was a rarity for Adele, who hasn't done a full concert since her 2017 shows at London's Wembley Stadium, according to E!. However, this may prove that she's gearing up to perform more regularly when the new album finally arrives. In January, the singer's manager Jonathan Dickins confirmed to Music Week that she was expected to release new music in 2020, remarking “the sooner [it comes out], the better," which is exactly how every fan feels.

Adele last hinted that new music was imminent in May 2019, when she posted a sentimental note to fans on Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday. "30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she said, possibly alluding to her split from husband Simon Konecki. "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."

"Bunch of f*cking savages," she joked to fans in conclusion. "30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you." While it's likely that she was simply joking about the genre of her next album, it wouldn't be surprising if it was indeed titled 30, following the massive success of 25 and 21, named after the age she was when each album was written. Both records went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and frankly, why fix what's not broken?