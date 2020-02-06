Aerie's Real Good Swim Is Made From 1 Million Recycled Water Bottles

Aerie is a pioneer in the lingerie and swimwear space, when it comes to representation. The brand is committed to inclusivity in race, ability, and size. It stopped altering campaign images over 5 years ago, way before un-retouched ads became en vogue. Now, Aerie's Real Good Swim is taking steps toward making the brand eco-friendly — and it's among the first major swimwear brands in the market to do so.

Aerie's new swimwear capsule collection is made from REPREVE, a recycled fiber created from plastic bottles. Over 1.2 million recycled plastic bottles were used in the making of the collection, which features 35 color choices and 10 styles.

But the new swimwear line doesn't skimp on style as it aims to center sustainability. The capsule collection is home to high-waisted bikinis in bold, horizontal stripes, brightly-hued bandeau tops, classic one-pieces in pastels, and cut-out silhouettes.

The swimwear is available both in stores and online, with prices ranging from $19 to $54. Aerie will continue to launch more sustainable styles throughout the Spring season, with the goal of 50% of its swimwear being eco-friendly by summer 2020.

Aerie's parent company, AEO Inc. is also embracing sustainability on a corporate level. The company will join the United Nation’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, working with other stakeholders in the textile and fashion industries to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% before the end of 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Courtesy of Aerie

AEO, Inc will also join RE100, an initiative dedicated to converting businesses to renewable electricity. The organization hopes to bring all renewably sourced energy into both commercial and manufacturing spaces by 2050.

Courtesy of Aerie

By joining these organizations and changing its production process to reduce water and save energy, Aerie is making a concerted effort to be more sustainable. And this chic and eco-friendly swimwear collection is a step in the right direction.