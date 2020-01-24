Aerie's list of spokeswomen reads like a Who's Who of fashion, celebrity, sports, and activism. The sister brand of American Eagle, Aerie tapped stars like Euphoria's Barbie Ferrera, Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, and model Iskra Lawrence for previous campaigns. Now, an entirely new crop of women is being added to this chorus of change makers.

The new Role Models campaign features stars like To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor and Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein alongside activists like Manuela Barón of The Girl Gone Green and Dre Thomas of Smile on Me. And the new members of the Aerie role models club are using their platform to make an impact.

Each new Aerie spokesperson will be amplifying a particular mission. Condor will focus on creating more inclusive spaces for actors of color in Hollywood. Feldstein wants to challenge people to tell more inclusive stories. Actor and writer Hari Nef is encouraging people to empathetically challenge the status quo. And they're all asking followers to use the #AerieReal tag to share honest and authentic posts on social media.

Aerie is also launching the #AerieReal Change Contest to invest $400,000 in grants to change makers in local communities. Each of the recipients will also receive $20,000 to support their individual platforms of change, and they'll join the official lineup of ambassadors when the Fall 2020 campaign rolls around.

Aerie was one of the first lingerie and intimate apparel brands to fully embrace inclusivity in marketing and ad campaigns. In 2014, they pledged to stop using photoshop on models, launching #AerieReal ads featuring women of different abilities, races, and sizes. When compared to brands like Victoria's Secret that all but ignored the body positive moment, Aerie's role in making the undergarment industry a more inclusive space cannot be overstated.

While Aerie still has some changes to make within its size range (which only reaches a XXL), it remains committed to promoting inclusivity and championing women's empowerment through marketing. Hopefully, other lingerie brands will follow suit.