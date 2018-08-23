After filing multiple complaints in the past, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith sent Trump a "cease and desist" letter, demanding that the president stop playing "Livin' On The Edge" at any and all campaign rallies. This isn't the first time Tyler has requested that Trump not play his music at campaign rallies. In fact, he brought it up twice during Trump's presidential campaign. But this time, he and his lawyers definitely aren't messing around.

In the formal cease and desist letter written to the White House (as revealed in a tweet by CNN's Jim Acosta), Tyler's lawyer, Dina LaPolt, writes,

As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump. By using 'Livin' On The Edge' without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidence by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media.

The letter also references previous cease and desist letters that have been sent to Trump, twice in 2015. In fact, Tyler was so bothered by Trump's use of his music during his presidential campaign that he wrote an op-ed to The Huffington Post about the matter.

Tyler wrote,

This week, I sent a letter to Donald Trump’s campaign asking to not use my music at political rallies. My intent was not to make a political statement, but to make one about the rights of my fellow music creators. But I’ve been singing this song for a while now...I’m not alone in my efforts to bring change. Today, more than 1,650 musicians and songwriters will be visiting their local congress members in their home offices as part of our grassroots program, GRAMMYs in my District.

