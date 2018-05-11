Donald Glover's provocative music video for "This Is America" took the internet by storm. But, singer wouldn't exactly know it. According to his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Donald Glover has avoided the internet since "This Is America" dropped and the reason why is pretty understandable.

Glover was busy promoting his many projects, such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and the season finale of Atlanta. Of course, the conversation naturally turned to the singer's "This Is America" music video, which was released online on May 5 at the same time as his Saturday Night Live stint where he was the host and musical guest (as his alter-ego Childish Gambino). Host Jimmy Kimmel asked the multi-hyphenate, "I wonder if you are interested in all the analysis that goes on of that video. Have you seen these? There are opinion pieces, they're decoding the video..."

The Atlanta star replied that, while he's seen some of the reaction pieces, he's largely avoided the internet, in general. So, he's consequently evaded any of the reception that the video's received. "Some friends have sent like a couple. But, to be real, I haven't been on the internet since Thursday night before the Saturday Night Live," Glover said.

He continued to explain why and his reason will ring super relatable for anyone who wishes to avoid some of that internet-related negativity. "Yeah... It's bad for me," he said. Glover continued, with a smile, "I'm really sensitive. So, I'm like, I'll just let it be."

In the interview, Glover also joked about how he does react when he sees something negative about himself online. "I see one negative thing and I track that person down. I'll go into their Instagram and be like, 'You're not so great,'" he said. Glover's like everyone else really (you know, besides the hit TV show, hit music video, and soon-to-be hit film coming out). Sometimes that negative energy on the interwebs can get to him. So, it's totally understandable to want to avoid that.

If Glover did happen to go on the internet in the week following the release of his music video, he'd know that it was very positively received by many people. All you have to do is take to Twitter to see the reactions. One user said, "THIS IS AMERICA is the realest video/song I've seen/heard in a decade." Another user called the vid, "truly a piece of art." The singer's video has racked up over 75 million views so far and it's internet dominance doesn't seem like it's going to end anytime soon.

However, since this is the internet, there's also been some who weren't feeling the video and said so online. (Look away, Donald!) One Twitter user said that it was, "proof that lately we're just hyping anything." Someone else critiqued the video by saying that it "isn't as revolutionary as y'all want it to be bc it's a message everyone already received." Still, despite these critiques of the music video, including ones that questioned the graphic nature of violence depicted in it, Glover's work has received a high amount of praise from the internet masses.

Whether you liked it or not, you can't help but notice that it got people talking, even though Glover is keen to avoid some of the conversation. In fact, when TMZ asked the singer what the message behind the video was, he replied, "That's not for me to say."

So, it appears that Glover is going to take a step back, at least for now, and not engage in any of the online discussion about his "This Is America" video. And that's not only because it's, in his own words, not for him to discuss, but also because he simply doesn't want to engage in any negativity.