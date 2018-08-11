On Friday night, a Washington man stole a plane from the Seattle-Tacoma airport, and later crashed it. The 29-year-old man — believed to be a Horizon Air employee — took off in an unauthorized solo flight, attempted to perform stunts in the air with a Q400 turboprop plane, and was chased by two military fighter jets, The Seattle Times reported.

The plane crashed approximately 90 minutes after takeoff on Friday night on Ketron Island, which is about 40 miles south of the airport in the Puget Sound, the newspaper reported.

The man spoke with air traffic control, which was recorded, and was identified as "Rich" by at least one speaker on the recording. Air traffic control employees attempted to convince the man to turn around so they don't lose contact. The man instead talked about his loved ones.

"I've got a lot of people that care about me and it's gonna disappoint them to hear that I did this," the man said, via the recording.

He then apologized for taking the plane.

"I would like to apologize to each and every one of them," he said, according to the recording. "I'm just a broken guy. I've got a few screws loose I guess, I never really knew it until now."

The FBI said Friday night's incident does not appear to be terrorism. The Seattle airport has resumed normal operations.

