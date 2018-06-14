If you love summer and popsicles and nostalgia — but also vodka, tequila, and rum, then your sweet spot may have just been born into existence. Welcome to the world of Buzz Pop Cocktails, or alcoholic push pops. They're just like your favorite, icy push-pop treats from your childhood but, you know, full of booze. Not only are they boozy, they also focus on quality ingredients and, of course, taste. "Buzz Pop Cocktails are all-natural, gourmet sorbets made exclusively with fresh fruits and premium liquors," their website explains. "Buzz Pops contain NO Artificial Flavors, NO Artificial Colors and NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Buzz Pop Cocktails are fat-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly. Over seventy-five different flavors are available on a seasonal rotation throughout the year." That's right, 75 flavors throughout the year. That's an overwhelming amount of choice, amirite?

Luckily, they have more curated seasonal offerings. They take classic cocktail flavors and put a spin on them. What's on offer right now? Well, they've got Pink Paradise, Southern Belle, Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion Fruit, Caribbean Breeze, Moscow Mule, Watermelon Patch, and Lemon Drop Martini. Sounds like it could cure what ails you. The only thing that could make these better is if the push pop was shaped like a rocket ship, but I'll bide my time until technology catches up with my dreams.

Their tagline might be my favorite part though, because when they say "Lick your way to paradise", a lot of ladies I know aren't thinking of ice pops. But, hey, your call.

If you're dying to get your hands on these boozy delights, don't worry. Buzz Pop Cocktails hail from Las Vegas, because, well, of course, they do — but that doesn't mean you only get them in Sin City. Not only are they sold at restaurants and shops around the country, you can also get your fix by ordering them online through the Buzz Pops Cocktail website. They ship around the continental U.S., so there's plenty of opportunity to try them. They'll be delivered in eight-packs and they even come in a freezer box — so you don't have to worry about wasting a drop of that delicious goodness.

The one thing to keep in mind is that they are definitely boozy. While some similar ice pops aren't very alcoholic, these come in at 15 percent ABV. That's almost three times the average ABV of beer and almost one and a half times the average ABV of wine. So don't be fooled — they might look deceptively innocent, but these drinks could definitely pack a punch. Please drink (and lick) responsibly. Again, this is sounding like a very different kind of PSA, but you know what I mean. Who knew that popsicles were such a linguistic quagmire?

But if you can't get enough of these pops, don't worry. Their website says that they actually offer a bespoke line of flavors for events and certain clients. If you're thinking boozy ice pop wedding, then I'm one step ahead of you. Somehow getting your buzz on with your bridesmaids just seems so much cooler when there's a popsicle involved. And you don't have to worry about champagne getting shaken or bottles being broken. They're convenient, easy to carry around, and look pretty darn refreshing on a hot summer's day. OK, I'm done preaching, I promise.

There are not shortage of trending summer treats around, but some of them just stand out more than others. People will keep coming up with more inventive and creative ways to fill us with sugar and alcohol, but who's complaining? If Buzz Pop Cocktails are the future, then I'm here for them.