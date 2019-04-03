With the coming of April we are officially in hard seltzer season, or as I like to call it, "Cans of sparkling juice, but make it alcohol." By now ALDI has asserted itself as a go-to for all of your affordable, seasonal alcoholic beverage needs, but yet another option is joining the lineup: starting May 2, ALDI will carry a hard seltzer line in four flavors, one of which is exclusive to the store. Get your picnic cooler ready, y'all, because every one of the four flavors is some Big Picnic Energy.

Per ALDI, the Vista Bay Hard Seltzers will be sold in six-packs at a price of $5.89 — less than a dollar per can — with flavors that include Ruby Grapefruit, Lime, Black Cherry, and the ALDI-exclusive flavor, which is Coconut Mango. The seltzers come in 12-ounce cans, and at an ABV of five percent, make a perfect spring or summer sipping drink for your beach hangouts and happy hours. Plus, all four flavors are gluten-free, so friends with dietary restrictions can also get their Coconut Mango buzz on.

The cans may not hit ALDI shelves until May, but we do know what they're going to look like, so we can emotionally prepare ourselves to snag them off shelves the instant they appear. Below are all four fruity flavors, including the one exclusive to ALDI.

ALDI

This is just one of many options you'll have at your disposal this season at ALDI — the chain already announced that in addition to these seltzers, it will be bringing back its popular bottles of mimosa, which retail for $8.99 each. Starting the first week of April, the bottles will come in last year's orange-flavored mimosa, as well as a pineapple-flavored mimosa, made with freshly-squeezed pineapple juice. Basically, if you're looking for a fruity boozy beverage to sip on this summer, ALDI's got your back.

ALDI

That said, if you're in the mood to drink something fancy and sparkling out of a glass at brunch, but not looking to get your ~buzz~ on, ALDI has some non-alcoholic options that are equally Instagram-worthy — namely, the Sparkling French Lemonade and the Sparkling Pink French Lemonade, which basically looks like someone bottled the essence of millennials and put it on a shelf.

ALDI

Someone stick that in one of those pool float drink holders so I can stick it in whatever medium to large body of water I manage to get access to this summer, please and thank you.

It's worth noting that a lot of ALDI's noteworthy drinks are seasonal items, so you'd best get a move on if you're looking to get stocked up; you'll be able to find the bottled mimosas and bottled sparkling lemonades on shelves now, and the canned hard seltzers when they arrive at ALDI stores on May 2. In the meantime, it is definitely time to start making all of your Memorial Day weekend picnic plans, so you can plan out the drink menu and coordinate your Instagrams accordingly.