The SNL president is tweeting the real life first lady with an invitation most would find hard to resist. On Saturday, Alec Baldwin invited Melania Trump via Twitter to "come over to the light" and even film an episode of Saturday Night Live with him. This follows two seasons mocking her husband on the comedy show and recent controversy surrounding her visit to immigration detention facilities. She left for the trip wearing a jacket that read, "I REALLY DON’T DON’T CARE, DO U?"

Baldwin would wager that she does. He wrote on Twitter in the form of a letter:

Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec.

Baldwin then followed it up with a photo of the two of them from long before her husband was president or he played the guy on SNL. "We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room," he wrote.

The letter post was liked nearly 8,000 times and Twitter users responded with varying degrees of excitement about the idea.

More to come ...