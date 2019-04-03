Twitter lit up on Tuesday as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made plans with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, the interior design expert for the "Fab Five." It looks like the Netflix star is gearing up to remodel the freshman congresswoman's office while he's in Washington D.C.

Ocasio-Cortez and her staff work in the Cannon House Office Building. After receiving a good lottery number in the suite assignments process in November, she was able to choose a room that was fairly spacious and well-lit, according to the New York Post.

But that doesn't mean the office's decor is in great shape. As Ocasio-Cortez tells it, she's had a makeshift setup while she and her staff focus on more pressing matters. Currently, the highlight of the office's design is probably a wall of post-it notes that Ocasio-Cortez's supporters left outside her door at the beginning of her term.

But Berk might swoop in and help out. "Hey @AOC!" he tweeted on Tuesday morning. "I'm in DC all week girl! Put me to work! 'Have time... will work for democracy!'"

"Swing by our office!" the congresswoman replied. "We've barely had time to hang anything up, three of my staffers are expecting babies, and we've got a bach pad/warehouse type situation out here. SOS! (The good news is that people are leaving a rainbow of positive post-its on our wall so that's cute)."

Here's the exciting part: This exchange might be more than just another interaction that's ultimately limited to Twitter. It seems like a Berk and Ocasio-Cortez rendezvous is actually going to happen.

Just a minute after the congresswoman wrote to him, Berk replied, "Yay! Would love too! Sending you a DM now!" After realizing that Ocasio-Cortez's page doesn't allow for direct messages, he asked her to send him one, and she replied, "I gotchu." So it's possible that they hashed out the details on Tuesday, and Berk will really stop by for some redecorating later this week.

Her office couldn't be in better hands. Berk may not be the general fan favorite (possibly because the design process tends to get less screen time on the show), but he's still beloved. Cosmopolitan's Hannah Chambers calls him the "most underrated" character, "the literal angel emoji," and praises how Berk "seemingly executes each makeover without a single hiccup."

"Looking forward to meeting you!" Berk tweeted to Ocasio-Cortez. You can bet that Queer Eye fans are looking forward to it, too.

